The Prince and Princess of Wales reunite with a royal couple in Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden to Windsor Castle on Thursday. Catherine looked characteristically elegant for the reunion wearing an A-line Emilia Wickstead midi dress teamed with matching pumps and her hair styled down. Meanwhile, Victoria, who is first in line to the Swedish throne, wore a red cropped box jacket from Alice + Olivia and trousers.

Sharing a photo from the meeting, the Waleses’ Instagram account wrote, “A pleasure to welcome The Crown Princess of Sweden and Prince Daniel to Windsor this morning 🇸🇪.”

The couples were all smiles as they posed for a picture at the Castle. The Swedish Crown Princess and Prince are in the UK on an official visit that aims to strengthen and promote the longstanding and excellent relations between Sweden and the UK, as well as highlight enhanced cooperation in the areas of security and defence, the green transition, innovation and research, and increased exchanges within the business sector.

Victoria and Daniel will be joining the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Royal Variety Performance later in the evening. The lineup for this year’s variety show includes Cher, Hannah Waddingham, Melanie C, Rick Astley, Tom Allen, Ellie Taylor and a Disney 100 Medley featuring The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty and the Beast. William and Catherine last attended the fundraising event for the Royal Variety Charity in 2021. Thursday will mark their first time since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.