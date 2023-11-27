The Prince and Princess of Wales to have date night with another royal couple

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden will be joining the Prince and Princess of Wales at this year’s Royal Variety Performance. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ parents are set to attend the show at Royal Albert Hall on Thursday, Nov. 30, for the first time since 2021.

©WireImage



Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden are heading to the UK this week. The Swedish couple’s official visit, taking place Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, aims to “strengthen and promote the longstanding and excellent relations between Sweden and the UK,” as well as “highlight enhanced cooperation in the areas of security and defence, the green transition, innovation and research, and increased exchanges within the business sector,” per the Swedish Royal Court.

Prince William and Catherine will receive Victoria and Daniel at Windsor Castle on Thursday morning. Later in the evening, the Crown Princess Couple will attend the Royal Variety Performance at the invitation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

©Getty Images



Prince William and Catherine last attended the Royal Variety Performance in 2021

This year’s Royal Variety Performance lineup includes Cher, Hannah Waddingham, Melanie C, Rick Astley, Tom Allen, Ellie Taylor and a Disney 100 Medley featuring The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty and the Beast. The variety show is an annual fundraising event for the Royal Variety Charity, which assists individuals who have “worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help.” The show on Thursday will mark Prince William and Catherine’s first time at the Royal Variety Performance since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.