The Princess of Wales’ holiday event confirmed: Everything to know

It’s official! The Princess of Wales’ Christmas carol service is returning for its third year. Kensington Palace confirmed on Saturday that Her Royal Highness will host the festive event on Friday, Dec. 8, at Westminster Abbey. The concert date had previously been revealed in the royal family’s royal diary.

Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay are set to perform at the event next month.“I’m so proud to be a part of The Princess of Wales’ 2023 Together at Christmas Carol Service with @Earlychildhood on December 8th. Thank you for having me @KensingtonRoyal,” Adam—who performed at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Party at the Palace in 2022—wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This year’s service will be linked to the Princess’ Shaping Us campaign, which she launched earlier this year. It “will showcase the hope of new life and why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their live,” according to the palace.

The Princess of Wales‘ third Christmas carol service will be filmed on Dec. 8

The carol service “will be a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families” in communities across the UK and be “a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings.”

Midwives, health visitors, early years practitioners, nursery teachers and community volunteers, as well as members of the royal family will be among the attendees at the 2023 service, which “will shine a spotlight on those who go above and beyond and will be a chance to celebrate the incredible role they play in raising children and shaping the society of tomorrow.”

As in previous years, the service at the Abbey will combine traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none, and will be filmed for broadcast. The service will air as part of a special program on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

In addition to the service at Westminster Abbey, this year there will be 12 community carol services taking place across the UK, hosted by Lord-Lieutenants and supported by The Royal Foundation.

The Princess of Wales hosted her first Christmas carol service in 2021...and performed in the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas special that year. The first carol service paid tribute to the work of individuals and organizations across the UK that supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, while last year’s service was dedicated to Catherine’s late grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth and the values she demonstrated throughout her life.