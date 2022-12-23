The Princess of Wales says ‘Christmas will feel very different this year’

Gone, but certainly not forgotten. This holiday season marks the British royal family’s first Christmas since the passing of Queen Elizabeth. The Princess of Wales paid tribute to her late grandmother-in-law in a pre-recorded introduction for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.

“This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” the Princess says in the introduction (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!). “Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.

“This year, we’ve invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service. Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others,” she continued. “Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us.”

Catherine hosted her second annual Christmas carol service earlier this month at London’s Westminster Abbey. Several members of the royal family, including Princess Charlotte, Prince George and King Charles III, came together for the festive event. This year’s Together At Christmas service was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth, as well as “all those who are sadly no longer with us.”

“So, whilst Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared,” Catherine said. “Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special.”

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a special program narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones, will air Christmas Eve on ITV1. It will also be available on BritBox following the UK broadcast.