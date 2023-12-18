Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar decorate for the holidays in family’s Christmas greeting

The halls have been decked at Stockholm’s Royal Palace! One week before Christmas Eve, the Swedish Royal Court released a festive video of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden decorating for the holidays with their children, Princess Estelle, 11, and Prince Oscar, 7,

In the video, the royal family of four met with Castle Master Claes Carlsson in the palace’s Breakfast Room on the Bernadotte floor as he prepared the palace for Christmas. Estelle and Oscar were filmed putting decorations on a Christmas tree and proudly showed off decor, including a homemade wreath.

At the end of the video, Victoria, Daniel and their kids said (via Royal Central), “We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” while their dog Rio sat behind them.

The Danish royal family also released a video of themselves decorating for Christmas this year. Earlier this month, the Danish Royal House shared a video of Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark placing ornaments and candles on a Christmas tree with their four kids, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, in the Hall of Knights in Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg. Since then, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ family, as well as Queen Letizia of Spain’s family and Princess Charlene of Monaco’s family have shared their annual Christmas card photos.