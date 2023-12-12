Queen Letizia’s 2023 family Christmas card revealed—See which photo they picked

Merry Christmas from the Spanish royal family! Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s 2023 family Christmas card has been revealed. For their annual card, the parents of two picked a family picture taken on daughter Princess Leonor’s 18th birthday.

©Casa de Su Majestad El Rey, España



The royal family’s Christmas card photo was taken on Princess Leonor’s 18th birthday

The couple’s firstborn celebrated her milestone birthday on Oct. 31. On her big day, Leonor swore an oath to the Spanish constitution and received the Collar de la Real y Distinguida Orden Española de Carlos III (The Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III).

©Casa de Su Majestad El Rey, España



Letizia, Felipe and their daughters signed the card

The snapshot from Leonor’s birthday features the Princess of Asturias and her younger sister Infanta Sofia smiling between their parents. “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2024,” the card’s printed message in both English and Spanish reads. Below, a handwritten message translates to: “We wish this with all our affection.” The holiday card was signed by the King, Queen and Spanish Princesses.

The Spanish Royal Household also released Felipe’s parents Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos I’s 2023 card. Rather than a photo, the card features El Greco’s “Adoración de los pastores” painting.

©Casa de Su Majestad El Rey, España



Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos I’s card features a painting

The Spanish royals are the latest royals to release their Christmas cards. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared their annual photo on Dec. 9. The black-and-white image of Prince William, Catherine and their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—was taken in Windsor this year. On Instagram, photographer Josh Shinner admitted that it was “one of the most relaxed and enjoyable sittings” he’s ever had, adding, “I now have a whole new set of jokes that are right on my level thanks to the children.”