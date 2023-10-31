What Princess Leonor asked for in her birthday speech

Spain’s future Queen, Princess Leonor, asked for trust as she turned 18 on Tuesday. The Princess of Asturias delivered a speech on her milestone birthday after receiving the Collar de la Real y Distinguida Orden Española de Carlos III (The Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III) at the Royal Palace of Madrid.

“I want to thank the President of the Government and the ministers for having offered me the Collar of the Order of Charles III, a distinction so closely linked to the service of the State and our parliamentary monarchy. From today I incorporate its valuable motto - virtue and merit - to my status as Princess of Asturias and heir to the Crown,” she began her remarks (translated to English) on Oct. 31. “Thank you also, Madam President of the Congress of Deputies and Mr. President of the Senate, for granting me the medals of the chambers that unite me, since this very transcendent day, to the institutions that represent the Spanish people, holder of national sovereignty.”

Earlier in the day, Queen Letizia’s eldest daughter swore an oath to the Spanish constitution. “I have sworn to faithfully carry out my duties, to uphold and ensure that the Constitution and the laws are upheld, to respect the rights of citizens and the autonomous communities, as well as loyalty to the King,” she said in her speech. “I have solemnly, formally and publicly committed myself to our democratic principles and our constitutional values, which I fully assume. And I have assumed a great responsibility towards Spain before the Cortes Generales, which I hope to reciprocate with the greatest dignity and with the best example. I have also taken an oath of fidelity to the King. Not only to his person, but also to what the Crown symbolizes and represents: the unity and permanence of Spain.”

Leonor went on to recall what her father King Felipe told her when he presented her with the Order of the Golden Fleece back in 2018. “’You will be permanently guided by the Constitution, complying with it and observing it, you will serve Spain with humility and aware of your institutional position.’ They are words that I will keep in mind at all times,” she shared. “In that spirit and with a great sense of duty: I will conduct my actions in all areas of my life, always taking into account the general interests of our Nation; I will observe behavior that deserves the recognition and appreciation of citizens; And I will fulfill my obligations with total dedication and unconditional dedication, always trying to grow as a person with the love and support of my family.”

The heir to the Spanish throne continued, “From today I owe myself to all Spaniards, whom I will serve at all times with respect and loyalty. There is no greater pride. On this very important day - which I will always remember with emotion - I ask you to trust me, as I have placed all my trust in our future, in the future of Spain. Thank you so much.”

In his own speech on Leonor’s milestone birthday, King Felipe reminded his firstborn that she is not alone on her path. He said, “In your family you will find the necessary more personal support; and the Spanish people as a whole - to whom you owe yourself - will know how to recognize your dedication and dedication with their encouragement and affection.”