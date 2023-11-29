Queen Letizia and daughter Princess Leonor look holiday-ready in red and green dresses

Princess Leonor of Spain reunited with her parents on Wednesday for the solemn opening of the XV Legislature of the Cortes Generales. Queen Letizia and King Felipe, accompanied by the Princess of Asturias, presided over the ceremony at the Congreso de los Diputados in Madrid.

©Getty Images





The Queen and her eldest child looked holiday-ready for the appearance on Nov. 29. Letizia stepped out wearing a red long-sleeve dress, said to be Carolina Herrera (via the Royal Fashion Police), while Leonor wore a green Adolfo Dominguez dress teamed with a beige coat that has previously been worn by her mother. The Queen also kept warm in a chic cape.

According to HOLA! Spain, Leonor was wearing on Wednesday the Congressional and Senate medals that were presented to her on her 18th birthday last month. ﻿It’s been an exciting year for the King and Queen’s firstborn. Leonor graduated from UWC Atlantic back in May and started her first year of military training at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza in August.

©Getty Images





In October, the future Queen of Spain pledged her allegiance to the Spanish flag and on Spain’s National Day, she took part in the salute for the first time. Later that month, on her﻿ 18th birthday, Leonor swore an oath to the Spanish constitution and received the Collar de la Real y Distinguida Orden Española de Carlos III (The Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III).

In a speech on her milestone birthday, the Princess said, “From today I owe myself to all Spaniards, whom I will serve at all times with respect and loyalty. There is no greater pride. On this very important day - which I will always remember with emotion - I ask you to trust me, as I have placed all my trust in our future, in the future of Spain. Thank you so much.”