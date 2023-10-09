Proud parents Queen Letizia and King Felipe attend daughter’s ceremony at military academy

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain were proud parents as they presided over their daughter Princess Leonor’s flag oath ceremony over the weekend. The Princess of Asturias pledged her allegiance to the flag at the ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Zaragoza Military Academy. Dressed in uniform, the future Queen of Spain, who turns 18 on Oct. 31, kissed the Spanish flag.

©Getty Images





King Felipe took his own oath before the flag over three decades ago. “38 years have passed, and I think about what I felt then and what it means to me to preside - together with the Queen and with pride - the swearing-in of our daughter, the Princess of Asturias. It’s very exciting; and it is of great significance to see how today the Princess continues that oath with a new class of cadets. Feelings that we share with everyone here and with the great military family,” His Majesty said in a speech at the ceremony (translated to English).

©Getty Images





The King also told the cadets, “You have sworn or promised to faithfully fulfill your military obligations, to keep and ensure that the Constitution is kept as a fundamental norm of the State, to obey and respect the King and your leaders, to never abandon them and, if necessary, to give your life in defense of Spain... There is no a greater delivery commitment.”

©Getty Images





King Felipe noted that it is an oath “that goes beyond its symbolism and solemnity.” He called the flag “a symbol that unites you all; that unites all of us Spaniards.” He added, “It represents the legacy of a Nation built with the effort of generations and generations. A heritage of immense value, of centuries of shared history, full of challenges, dreams and sacrifices of millions of people.”

Leonor arrived at the academy in August to begin her first year of military training. Last month, it was announced that Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s eldest daughter had received the officer’s saber, along with 560 other cadets, and that she had completed a period of basic military training, which included shooting exercises. Leonor graduated in May from UWC Atlantic College, where her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, is currently studying.