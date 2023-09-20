Photos of Princess Leonor’s basic military training released

Casa de S.M. el Rey announced on Wednesday thatPrincess Leonor of Spain has completed a period of basic military training. During the period of training at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, the cadets, including Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s 17-year-old daughter, carried out shooting exercises, topographical tours and other activities.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey/Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images





According to the Royal House, “In this phase of basic military training, the individual instruction of the combatant begins, moral and military training is given, and knowledge about weapons and equipment is imparted.”

©Casa de S.M. el Rey/Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images





Photos of Leonor carrying a firearm and in water, while dressed in her military fatigues, accompanied the news of her training. On Tuesday, it was announced that Leonor had received the officer’s saber along with 560 other cadets. The ceremony is said to be “significant for being the first in which recently admitted students participate” and “it symbolizes the obtaining of their knighthood or lady cadet titles.”

©Casa de S.M. el Rey/Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images





Queen Letizia, King Felipe and Infanta Sofia dropped Leonor off at the General Military Academy last month to begin her first year of military training. The day she arrived, the Princess of Asturias admitted (via HOLA! Spain) that she was “a bit” nervous. His Majesty added, “Logically. You have to be a little nervous.”

©Casa de S.M. el Rey/Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images





At the 2023 Princess of Girona Foundation Awards in July, Leonor spoke about entering a new stage in her life. In her remarks, the Princess, who graduated from UWC Atlantic in May, said, “I have just finished high school and I am about to start a new stage with a period of military training. And, beyond my responsibility, I am happy because I know how much the Spanish value our Armed Forces.”

She continued, “It is an important moment in my life and I feel very eager and convinced to continue learning and giving my best spirit to strengthen the values with which I have grown and that today our five awardees embody: respect for others, effort, excellence, search for knowledge, temperance, discipline, perseverance. Also, ability to perceive reality and live with the enthusiasm typical of my age.”