Spanish Princess talks entering a new stage of life

Princess Leonor of Spain is looking forward to her next chapter. The 17-year-old royal﻿, who graduated from UWC Atlantic in May, is set to begin her three-year military training next month. Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s eldest daughter spoke about it being an important moment in her life during her remarks at the 2023 Princess of Girona Foundation Awards.

“I have just finished high school and I am about to start a new stage with a period of military training. And, beyond my responsibility, I am happy because I know how much the Spanish value our Armed Forces,” Leonor said (translated to English) at the ceremony on July 5.

“It is an important moment in my life and I feel very eager and convinced to continue learning and giving my best spirit to strengthen the values with which I have grown and that today our five awardees embody: respect for others, effort, excellence, search for knowledge, temperance, discipline, perseverance. Also, ability to perceive reality and live with the enthusiasm typical of my age,” Leonor continued.

The Princess of Asturias presented the awards at the ceremony on Wednesday. Leonor was joined on stage by her parents and her younger sister, Infanta Sofia.

The Princess of Girona Foundation Awards aim to promote and foster “initiative and effort, scientific research and artistic creativity, solidarity and the development of talent in young entrepreneurs and innovators who are driven to build a more just world in a globalised setting, and who have the capacity to take risks and the necessary motivation to bring about changes in society.” Leonor is honorary president of the foundation.

©Getty Images



The royal family attended the 2023 Princess of Girona Foundation Awards on July 5

King Felipe also spoke at the 2023 ceremony saying, “The Queen and I like to see how the Princess assumes with excitement and responsibility her role as Honorary President of the Foundation that bears her name and we celebrate that, this year, she can do it from Girona and as a young woman who, like her sister Sofía, is already part of this community of committed young people who make up our Foundation.”

His Majesty added, “The work carried out by the FPdGi is increasingly necessary as it directly contributes to fostering and promoting tools so that young people can address the challenges of each moment. For this reason, we encourage you all to support it with conviction and enthusiasm, both from companies and from administrations; also, of course, from society itself, to which the Foundation owes itself and for which the Foundation works so actively and intensely.”