Princess Leonor’s first public appearance of 2024 will be a first for the future Queen

She will accompany her parents to the ceremony

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Princess Leonor of Spain will make her Military Easter debut this weekend. The Princess of Asturias, who began her military training back in August, will join her mom Queen Letizia and father King Felipe at the traditional celebration on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The military ceremony marks the beginning of the military year. The origin of Pascua Militar (Military Easter) dates back to the reign of Carlos III when, on Jan. 6, 1782, the Menorcan town of Mahón was recovered, per Casa de S.M. el Rey.

The ceremony on Saturday will be Letizia, Felipe and Leonor’s first public appearance of 2024. Ahead of the New Year, His Majesty presided over a swearing-in ceremony on Dec. 29 and shared a Christmas message on Christmas Eve.

Princess Leonor will accompany her parents to the Military Easter ceremony on Jan. 6
Princess Leonor will accompany her parents to the Military Easter ceremony on Jan. 6

Last year was an exciting year for the King’s firstborn. In 2023, Leonor graduated from UWC Atlantic, started her military training at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, pledged her allegiance to the Spanish flag and turned 18.

On her milestone birthday, the future Queen of Spain swore an oath to the Spanish constitution in front of the Cortes Generales and was presented with the Collar de la Real y Distinguida Orden Española de Carlos III (The Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III).

Letizia and Felipe’s 2023 holiday card featured a family photo, including their second daughter Infanta Sofia, from Leonor’s 18th birthday. “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2024,” the card’s message printed in both English and Spanish read, while a handwritten message below translated to: “We wish this with all our affection.”

