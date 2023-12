The King and Queen’s eldest child arrived at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza on Aug. 17 to begin her first year of military training.

“After completing secondary education, it is necessary to consider the next formative stage of the Princess, taking into account her responsibilities, first as Heiress to the Crown and, later, as future Queen of Spain,” Casa de S.M. el Rey announced in March. “The Princess of Asturias will start higher education next academic year 2023-2024. To this end, it is established that in this period both her military training –in the broader framework of her military career– and her university training to achieve a degree and, in her case, a postgraduate degree, converge.”