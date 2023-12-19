Princess Leonor arrived in the Aragonese Pyrenees one week before Christmas Eve to receive military mountain training, according to the Heraldo de Aragón. King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s 18-year-old daughter is said to be staying at the facilities of the Military Mountain and Special Operations School at the Candanchú station and is carrying out training through Wednesday. The future Queen of Spain was photographed out on the slopes with other cadets on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Scroll to see the latest photos of Princess Leonor...