It’s the start of a new chapter for Princess Leonor of Spain! The Princess of Asturias was accompanied by her family—dad King Felipe, mom Queen Letizia, and sister Infanta Sofia—as she arrived at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza on Thursday to begin her first year of military training.

When asked if she was nervous, the future Queen of Spain, 17, admitted (via HOLA! Spain) “a bit.” Her father added, “Logically. You have to be a little nervous.”

The Princess is joining 612 cadets in the first promotion. During her stay, Leonor will share quarters with other female students. Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s eldest daughter, who was dressed in a blue button-down shirt and white pants, pulled her own suitcase as she made her way to the academy after saying goodbye to her family.

