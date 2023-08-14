Royal family steps out to watch ‘Barbie’ movie

Meghan Markle isn’t the only royal who has watched the Barbie movie!﻿ Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain stepped out during their annual summer vacation to watch the Greta Gerwig film, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, with their two teenage daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

The King, Queen and Spanish Princesses were also accompanied by Felipe’s 84-year-old mother, Queen Sofia. The family movie night took place at the Cineciutat cinema in Palma de Mallorca.

©Getty Images



The Spanish royal family watched the ‘Barbie’ movie during their annual summer holiday in Mallorca

Leonor was dressed for the occasion wearing a pink dress, said to be by Sfera. Meanwhile, Infanta Sofia, who has seemingly embraced the Barbiecore trend this year, opted for a printed short dress.

The Spanish royals are currently in Mallorca for their annual summer holiday. The month of August will be an exciting one for the King and Queen’s daughters. Princess Leonor, 17, is set to begin her three-year military training at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza.

©Getty Images



Princess Leonor wore a pink dress to watch the film

Speaking at the 2023 Princess of Girona Foundation Awards in July, the future Queen said, “I have just finished high school and I am about to start a new stage with a period of military training. And, beyond my responsibility, I am happy because I know how much the Spanish value our Armed Forces.”

While Leonor is back home in Spain after graduating from UWC Atlantic in May, her younger sister will be moving to the UK to study at the school in Wales. According to the UWC Atlantic website, first year students arrive on Aug. 29.