Queen Letizia bares her shoulders in pretty summer dress—and it’s on sale!

Queen Letizia of Spain looked vacation chic on Thursday at Marivent Palace. The stylish royal, her husband King Felipe and mother-in-law Queen Sofia hosted the traditional reception for authorities ﻿of the Balearic Islands and representatives of Balearic society at the palace on Aug. 3.

Queen Letizia wore a Desigual dress designed by Stella Jean to the reception

Letizia bared her shoulders wearing a stylish off-the-shoulder dress from the Desigual x Stella Jean collection. The midi number features a ruffle at the top and a Mediterranean mosaic-inspired print.

The royal’s summer dress originally retailed for $259, but is currently on sale for $129.50. Letizia completed her look with a high ponytail and ankle-wrap espadrille wedges.

Letizia was pictured sharing a sweet moment with her mother-in-law Queen Sofia on Aug. 3

The Queen and her mother-in-law, Sofia, 84, were photographed exchanging sweet smiles at each other during the reception. More than 500 people were invited to the palace reception, which was catered by the mallorquines Macarena and Daniel de Castro.

The Spanish royals traditionally spend their summer vacation in Mallorca. On Monday, Queen Letizia and King Felipe visited the Jardines de Alfabia with their two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. The Queen and the Spanish Princesses showed off their holiday style wearing summer dresses for the visit.

Letizia, Felipe and Sofia hosted the reception at Marivent Palace

The royal family’s vacation this year comes ahead of Leonor and Sofia embarking on exciting new chapters. The couple’s eldest daughter will begin her three-year military training this month, while Sofia will be leaving Spain to study in Wales. The King and Queen’s youngest child is set to begin her studies at UWC Atlantic, which Leonor graduated from in May. According to the school’s website, first year students arrive on Aug. 29.