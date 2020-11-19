Queen Letizia stuns in slit dress and hoop earrings

Queen Letizia turned heads on Wednesday evening. The mom of two attended the 37th “Francisco Cerecedo” Journalism Award ceremony wearing a black dress that featured a thigh-high slit. The Emporio Armani black ruffle side frock is a repeat for the royal, who first wore the design back in 2018 to the Princess of Asturias Awards concert.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia stunned in a black dress on Nov. 18

The 48-year-old Queen accessorized her all-black ensemble on Nov. 18 with a pair of snake embossed Manolo Blahnik pumps, Coolook hoop earrings, a Bottega Veneta clutch and a disposable face mask. Letizia completed her elegant look styling her brunette tresses down in loose waves.

The stylish royal was joined by her husband King Felipe for the outing. The monarchs presided over the ceremony held at the Prado Museum in Madrid. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s parents presented this year’s award to Vicente Vallés, director and presenter of Noticias 2 de Antena 3, “in recognition of the rigor, independence and depth with which he has been carrying out his work in the television medium during the last decades.”

©Getty Images



The Spanish King and Queen presided over the ceremony in Madrid

In his remarks, King Felipe noted that journalism is the “best job in the world.” He said, “In the words of Gabriel García Márquez, which implies a great privilege but that necessarily entails and at the same time an undoubted responsibility.”

The Queen was a journalist prior to marrying Felipe in 2004. During her career, Letizia, who has a master’s degree in audiovisual journalism, was awarded the Larra Prize by the Madrid Press Association for the best Spanish journalist under the age of 30.