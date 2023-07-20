Queen Letizia’s daughter Sofia embraces Barbiecore trend

Infanta Sofia of Spain has been thinking pink. Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s youngest daughter ﻿appeared to embrace the Barbiecore trend during an audience at Zarzuela Palace on July 14.

Infanta Sofia stepped out wearing a pink dress on July 14

The 16 year old wore a sleeveless pink﻿ mini dress, said to be by Sfera, for the engagement with her parents and older sister, Princess Leonor. Sofia completed her pretty pink look with floral printed ballet flats from Adeba. It wasn’t the first time the Spanish Princess has channeled the Barbiecore trend. Sofia served Barbie vibes at her confirmation in May wearing a hot pink Cayro Woman jumpsuit﻿.

The royal teen wore her latest pink number to meet with the board of trustees of the Spanish Committee of the World Colleges Foundation. The Spanish committee, which was established in 1996, raises funds so Spanish students can attend United World Colleges. It is also responsible for selecting applicants according to the guidelines set by the International Office.

Sofia joined her parents and sister at the audience on July 14

In May, Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s eldest daughter, Leonor, graduated from UWC Atlantic in Wales, along with Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s daughter Princess Alexia.

Sofia is set to follow in her sister Leonor’s footsteps. It was announced in February that Sofia will begin her studies at UWC Atlantic College this year.

Another European Princess is set to leave home to attend one of United World Colleges’ 18 residential schools and colleges after the summer. Princess Ariane, the youngest of Queen Maxima’s children, will be continuing her secondary school studies at the United World College Adriatic in Italy.