Queen Maxima’s daughter shares personal message

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands is thankful for all of the well wishes she has received over the last month. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s 18-year-old daughter, who is second in line to the Dutch throne, tweeted a personal message on Thursday, July 20, to express her thanks.

“Many thanks for the many congratulations I received for both my birthday and my diploma. Wow!!!” the royal teen’s message reads (translated to English). The tweet was signed “Alexia.” A photo of Alexia from the Dutch royal family’s summer 2023 photocall accompanied the message.

Queen Maxima’s second daughter celebrated her 18th birthday last month. To commemorate her milestone birthday, King Willem-Alexander appointed Alexia Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion and Knight of the House Order of the Golden Lion.

©Getty Images



Princess Alexia of the Netherlands is Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s second daughter

Two weeks after the Princess’ birthday, the Dutch Royal House announced that Alexia had received her high school diploma. The Princess celebrated with the Dutch tradition of raising a flag with a bag attached.

Queen Maxima’s daughter—as well as Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s daughter Infanta Sofia—graduated from UWC Atlantic in May. The Dutch King and Queen traveled to Wales to attend the school’s Leavers Ceremony.

“Veel dank voor de vele felicitaties die ik voor zowel mijn verjaardag als mijn diploma mocht ontvangen. Wow!!!” – Alexia ⁰⁰https://t.co/3xLycXG1LBpic.twitter.com/Z22ONOuSOs — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) July 20, 2023

Alexia revealed during her family’s summer photocall late last month that she will be taking a gap year. The Princess shared that she has “a lot of plans,” but “nothing is planned yet.” Though she said (via AD), “A bit of travelling, working and everything.”

Maxima and Willem-Alexander are also parents of Princess Catharina-Amalia, 19, and Princess Ariane, 16. The King and Queen’s youngest daughter will be leaving home to begin her studies at the United World College Adriatic in Italy after the summer.