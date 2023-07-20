Queen Maxima’s daughter shares personal message©WireImage
ROYAL NEWS

Queen Maxima’s daughter shares personal message

The 18-year-old Dutch Princess has had a lot to celebrate this summer

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands is thankful for all of the well wishes she has received over the last month. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s 18-year-old daughter, who is second in line to the Dutch throne, tweeted a personal message on Thursday, July 20, to express her thanks.

RELATED:

Queen Maxima’s daughter has tiara moment at Prince’s wedding in Austria

“Many thanks for the many congratulations I received for both my birthday and my diploma. Wow!!!” the royal teen’s message reads (translated to English). The tweet was signed “Alexia.” A photo of Alexia from the Dutch royal family’s summer 2023 photocall accompanied the message.

Queen Maxima’s second daughter celebrated her 18th birthday last month. To commemorate her milestone birthday, King Willem-Alexander appointed Alexia Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion and Knight of the House Order of the Golden Lion.

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands is Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's second daughter©Getty Images
Princess Alexia of the Netherlands is Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s second daughter

Two weeks after the Princess’ birthday, the Dutch Royal House announced that Alexia had received her high school diploma. The Princess celebrated with the Dutch tradition of raising a flag with a bag attached.

Queen Maxima’s daughter—as well as Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s daughter Infanta Sofiagraduated from UWC Atlantic in May. The Dutch King and Queen traveled to Wales to attend the school’s Leavers Ceremony.


Alexia revealed during her family’s summer photocall late last month that she will be taking a gap year. The Princess shared that she has “a lot of plans,” but “nothing is planned yet.” Though she said (via AD), “A bit of travelling, working and everything.”

Maxima and Willem-Alexander are also parents of Princess Catharina-Amalia, 19, and Princess Ariane, 16. The King and Queen’s youngest daughter will be leaving home to begin her studies at the United World College Adriatic in Italy after the summer.

Related Video:

Prince William launches project to address homelessness in UK

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more