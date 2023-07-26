Queen Letizia is floral perfection in Carolina Herrera dress

Queen Letizia of Spain’s dress on Tuesday was floral perfection. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mother wore a stunning Carolina Herrera design to the inauguration ceremony of Madrid’s new museum, la Galería de las Colecciones Reales (The Gallery of the Royal Collections).

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia of Spain wore an elegant Carolina Herrera dress on July 25

Her Majesty’s floral printed midi number featured a draped bodice and a full A-line skirt with a self-tie sash. The sleeveless sweetheart neckline dress showed off the mom of two’s toned arms.

Alongside a photo of Letizia in the black-and-white dress, the fashion house wrote on Wednesday, “Queen Letizia of Spain joined King Felipe VI yesterday to inaugurate the Royal Collections Gallery at the Royal Palace in Madrid, wearing a floral Carolina Herrera New York dress designed by Creative Director Wes Gordon.”

The stylish Queen completed her elegant look with black slingback pumps, a clutch, hoop earrings and her hair styled down in waves. Letizia and her husband King Felipe inaugurated The Gallery of the Royal Collections on July 25.

©Getty Images



The King and Queen inaugurated the new museum in Madrid

During their visit to the museum, King Felipe and Queen Letizia toured the ﻿Habsburg rooms, the Borbones rooms, as well as the temporary “En movimiento. Vehículos y carruajes de Patrimonio Nacional” exhibition.

The Spanish King called The Gallery of the Royal Collections “the main instrument for the conservation, management and dissemination of the historical and artistic legacy of the Crown treasured in the Royal Sites.”

He added (via Casa de S.M. el Rey), “It presents a journey through the history of Spain, through the continuity of the monarchy symbolized in the Royal Collections.”