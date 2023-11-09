We found a royal dress dupe perfect for the holidays©Getty Images
FASHION

Queen Letizia has us thinking about red dresses for the holidays

The stylish Spanish royal served holiday inspiration during her and King Felipe’s 2023 state visit to Denmark

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Queen Letizia of Spain looked radiant in red as she kicked off the first Spanish state visit to Denmark since 1980. The characteristically chic royal arrived in Denmark on Nov. 6 wearing a sophisticated sheath dress from Carolina Herrera (via Regal Fille) that she’s previously worn in the past.

RELATED:

The Princess of Wales’ red McQueen gown inspires festive holiday dress

©Getty Images

If you fa-la-la-la-love the Spanish Queen’s dress, then we found a festive red frock that reminds us of Letizia’s polished style with a full skirt that’s perfect for the holiday season!

The Red Elodie Dress ©Tuckernuck
The Red Elodie Dress

Tuckernuck’s “Red Elodie Dress,” which retails for $248, features a round neckline and long sleeves like Letizia’s dress. Described as an “elevated mini,” the chic design has an A-line skirt and paneled waist. The brand notes that wearers will feel “like a princess without all the frills in the Red Elodie Dress.”

Emilia Wickstead’s “Dark Red Belgium Double Crepe Dress” ©Tuckernuck
Emilia Wickstead’s “Dark Red Belgium Double Crepe Dress”

For shoppers looking for a longer red option, Tuckernuck also has Emilia Wickstead’s “Dark Red Belgium Double Crepe Dress” for $1,870. The elegant midi length number—by one of the Princess of Walesgo-to designers—was designed with a mock neckline, flared skirt and long sleeves.

With a red dress in your wardrobe this holiday season, you’re sure to look merry and bright!

Related Video:

Barbie recreates Stevie Nick's iconic style with new doll

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more