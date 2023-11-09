Queen Letizia has us thinking about red dresses for the holidays

Queen Letizia of Spain looked radiant in red as she kicked off the first Spanish state visit to Denmark since 1980. The characteristically chic royal arrived in Denmark on Nov. 6 wearing a sophisticated sheath dress from Carolina Herrera (via Regal Fille) that she’s previously worn in the past.

©Getty Images





If you fa-la-la-la-love the Spanish Queen’s dress, then we found a festive red frock that reminds us of Letizia’s polished style with a full skirt that’s perfect for the holiday season!

©Tuckernuck



The Red Elodie Dress

Tuckernuck’s “Red Elodie Dress,” which retails for $248, features a round neckline and long sleeves like Letizia’s dress. Described as an “elevated mini,” the chic design has an A-line skirt and paneled waist. The brand notes that wearers will feel “like a princess without all the frills in the Red Elodie Dress.”

©Tuckernuck



Emilia Wickstead’s “Dark Red Belgium Double Crepe Dress”

For shoppers looking for a longer red option, Tuckernuck also has Emilia Wickstead’s “Dark Red Belgium Double Crepe Dress” for $1,870. The elegant midi length number—by one of the Princess of Wales’ go-to designers—was designed with a mock neckline, flared skirt and long sleeves.

With a red dress in your wardrobe this holiday season, you’re sure to look merry and bright!