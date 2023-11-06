Queen Letizia and King Felipe welcomed to Denmark by Danish royals

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain kicked off their three-day state visit to Denmark on Monday. The Spanish royals were welcomed by Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary and Princess Benedikte at Copenhagen Airport.

The Spanish King and Queen were welcomed by members of the Danish royal family

Crown Prince Frederik and King Felipe, who are both Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece’s first cousins, were seen warmly greeting each other, while Mary was filmed curtsying to both the Spanish King and Queen.

Both Letizia and Mary looked holiday-ready for their royal reunion. The Spanish Queen kept warm wearing a belted coat from & Other Stories (via Royal Fashion Police) over a red dress. Meanwhile, the Danish Crown Princess wore a sophisticated hunter green coat paired with a fedora.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe began their 2023 state visit to Denmark on Nov. 6

Letizia and Felipe are visiting Denmark at the invitation of Queen Margrethe II. On Nov. 6, it was announced that the Danish monarch had awarded the Spanish King and Queen the Order of the Elephant at Christian VII’s Palace. Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik were simultaneously decorated with the Grand Cross of the Spanish Order of Isabella the Catholic.

On Monday, the Danish Queen will host a state banquet at Christiansborg Palace in honor of Letizia and Felipe. According to Casa de S.M. el Rey, the royal couple’s trip to Denmark aims “to give a boost to the bilateral economic relationship in addition to promoting an intensification of the promotion of the Spanish language and culture, as well as taking advantage of the growing interest of the Danes fueled in part by the notable flow of tourists towards” Spain.