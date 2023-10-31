A trend has emerged amongst some royal moms in Europe. Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Queen Mathilde of Belgium had something in common ﻿when their respective firstborns each turned 18: the three royals all wore blue!

Queen Letizia, Crown Princess Mary and Queen Mathilde are mothers to future European monarchs—Princess Leonor, Prince Christian and Princess Elisabeth—﻿who were all born in the month of October. While Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth celebrated her milestone birthday in 2019, Prince Christian and Princess Leonor rang in their 18th birthdays just weeks apart in 2023. Not only did the royal mothers think alike, but so did Princess Elisabeth and Princess Leonor for their big days.

Scroll to see what the royals wore...