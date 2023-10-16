How Queen Margrethe surprised her grandson on his birthday

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark had a special surprise for Prince Christian on his 18th birthday. On Sunday, Her Majesty hosted a gala dinner for her grandson at Christiansborg Palace and arranged a surprise concert for the attendees. The Danish Royal House shared footage of the birthday boy and members of the royal family dancing and clapping as Benjamin Hav & Familien performed.

“🕺 💃 The dancefloor was lit when Benjamin Hav & Familien gave a concert after the gala table 🎶 🎸,” the Royal House captioned the Instagram Reel. “The concert was Her Majesty the Queen’s surprise to all the guests.”

The evening ended with Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s firstborn walking on stage and thanking everyone in attendance. According to the Royal House, Christian said (translated to English), “It has been an absolutely unforgettable evening and I really appreciate that you all came from far and wide to celebrate me!”

In a speech at the gala dinner, Her Majesty spoke about her grandson’s path in life already being set. The monarch said (translated to English), “Dear Christian, your 18th birthday is an important day, with it you come of age, just as it happens for all other young Danes. But there is still a difference. Your path in life is already set, for one day you will follow your father, just as he will follow me one day. You become a link in the long historical chain that has bound our country together for centuries.”

Queen Margrethe noted that his “apprenticeship only begins here, regardless of what you choose to do.” She said, “You have good skills, you are physically active and you are aware of your responsibilities. You have empathy, you have always shown that, not least towards your siblings. The good qualities that you possess and the ballast that you bring from home will follow you everywhere. May your 18th birthday be a good and festive prelude to many good years as you expand your horizons and develop all that lives within you.”

Earlier in the day, before the gala dinner and balcony appearance at Frederik VIII’s Palace, the Danish Queen privately bestowed the Order of the Elephant upon Prince Christian. The 18 year old’s elephant previously belonged to his late grandfather, Prince Henrik. Queen Margrethe’s husband died in 2018. The Royal House revealed that the elephant underwent a necessary minor restoration, which included having the Queen’s monogram affixed.