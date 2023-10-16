Future European Queens traveled to Denmark to celebrate fellow future monarch Prince Christian. Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s eldest son, who is second in line to the danish throne, turned 18 on Sunday, Oct. 15. In honor of her grandson’s milestone birthday, Queen Margrethe II hosted a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Princess Estelle of Sweden were among the foreign royals at the celebration. The Princesses, with the exception of 11-year-old Estelle, put on a dazzling display wearing tiaras to the event.

Scroll to see photos of the Princesses at Prince Christian’s birthday celebration…