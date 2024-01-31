Crown Prince Christian acts as regent for the first time with his dad away

With King Frederik of Denmark visiting Poland, his son Crown Prince Christian is acting as regent for the first time. The Danish Royal House confirmed to Billed Bladet that the 18 year old is taking on the role while his father is abroad.

Two months before Frederik ascended the throne, his firstborn Christian participated in a meeting of the Council of State, where he made a solemn declaration that he will abide by the Constitution. At the time, the Royal House said, “It is a requirement that Prince Christian makes a solemn declaration of his intention to abide by the Constitution before the Prince will be able to be appointed as regent in the event that both HM The Queen and HRH The Crown Prince are prevented from governing.”

©Dennis Stenild, Kongehuset ©



Crown Prince Christian is acting as regent while his father King Frederik is away in Poland

Christian became the Crown Prince and heir to the Danish throne on Jan. 14, 2024 following his grandmother Queen Margrethe’s abdication. Though she stepped down as Queen, Frederik’s mother can still be “installed as acting regent.” Prior to Frederik’s accession, the Royal House said, “As acting regent, The Queen will be able to perform duties as head of state when both TRH The Crown Prince and Prince Christian are prevented from doing so after 14 January, for example during stays abroad.”

Queen Mary, Prince Joachim and Queen Margrethe’s sister Princess Benedikte can also “assume the function of acting regent and thus handle the duties as head of state.” Royal House expert Sebastian Olden-Jørgensen explained to B.T. that Christian is acting as regent instead of his mother Queen Mary because he is the heir to the throne. Sebastian said (translated to English), “There is, after all, a hierarchy and a ranking order in the Royal House, and that is respected.”

King Frederik’s visit to Poland began on Jan. 31 and will end on Feb. 2. According to the Danish Royal House, the visit “has been under preparation for quite a long time.” During his trip, the King will “meet with the President of Poland, HE Andrzej Duda, in the Presidential Palace and with the leaders of the Senate and the Polish lower chamber, Sejm” and “participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”