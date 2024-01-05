What will happen the day Crown Princess Mary’s husband becomes King? Everything to know

After 52 years, Queen Margrethe’s reign will come to an end on Jan. 14. Ahead of her abdication, the Danish Royal House shared a schedule for the events taking place on the historic day.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. local time, there will be a Council of State meeting at Christiansborg Castle, during which the change of throne will take place when Queen Margrethe signs a declaration of her abdication—marking the first abdication in Denmark in nearly 900 years. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will leave Christiansborg Castle as King Frederik X and Queen Mary, while their firstborn, Prince Christian, will depart the castle as the Crown Prince.

Queen Margrethe II’s eldest son will become the King of Denmark on Jan. 14

At 3 p.m. local time, Queen Margrethe’s eldest son will be proclaimed King Frederik X from the balcony of Christiansborg Castle. Then at 5 p.m. local time, the royal colours will be transferred from Christian IX’s Palace to Frederik VIII’s Palace, Amalienborg.

Queen Margrethe, 83, announced in her 2023 New Year’s Eve address that she would be abdicating in favor of her son Crown Prince Frederik. “In two weeks time I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years. Such an amount will leave its mark on anybody – also on me! The time takes its toll, and the number of ‘ailments’ increases. One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past,” she said.

While her extensive back surgery last February went well, Her Majesty admitted that “the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future – whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation.” The Danish Queen continued, “I have decided that now is the right time. On 14th January, 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik.”

Although she is stepping down, Mary’s mother-in-law will bear the title HM Queen Margrethe following her abdication.