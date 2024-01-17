The sweet moment you might have missed after Queen Margrethe abdicated

After 52 years, Queen Margrethe officially abdicated the Danish throne on Sunday. The 83-year-old royal’s son Frederik and grandson Christian were in the room as she signed her abdication declaration during a Council of State meeting at Christiansborg Palace.

Following the historic moment, the Queen got up and her 18-year-old grandson, Denmark’s new Crown Prince, was seen retrieving his grandmother’s cane and handing it to her before she left the room. Gert’s Royal’s shared a video of the sweet moment on X (formerly Twitter).

“Was sweet to see Prince Christian grab her cane and keep looking over to her…especially as she was leaving. 🥺,” one social media user wrote on X. Another posted, “Loved how crown prince christian (?) handed the queen her cane 😭😭😭.”

Queen Margrethe was succeeded by her eldest son, Frederik. The King and Queen Mary’s firstborn, Christian, is now first in line to the throne. At the Crown Prince’s 18th birthday gala dinner back in October, Queen Margrethe told Christian (translated to English), “Your path in life is already set, for one day you will follow your father, just as he will follow me one day. You become a link in the long historical chain that has bound our country together for centuries.”

She continued, “It can sound violent when you are eighteen years young. It is a challenge, but there is also a sense of security in knowing where you are going and in knowing that others have been in the same situation and have followed the same path. We have always had to feel the responsibility, but we have never failed to feel the warm support that has surrounded us, as you have also experienced from the Castle Square at Amalienborg today.”