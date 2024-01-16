Count Nikolai shares throwback photos of uncle King Frederik

Count Nikolai of Monpezat paid tribute to his uncle, the new King of Denmark, following Frederik’s accession to the throne﻿. The 24-year-old member of the Danish royal family shared a collage of throwback photos of himself and King Frederik X on his personal Instagram Story, including snapshots of the two of them playing foosball and His Majesty riding a scooter next to his nephew.

Born in 1999, Nikolai is the eldest of Prince Joachim’s four children. Joachim was in Denmark for his older brother King Frederik’s accession and was featured in behind-the-scenes footage released by the Royal House on Monday. His wife, Princess Marie, and children were missing from the historic day. Billed Bladet previously reported that the explanation was “that the change of throne is a formal ceremony, where Prince Joachim has a state legal role and in that capacity participates at the new king’s side during the proclamation. If it had been a family celebration, Princess Marie and also several other members of the royal family would have attended.”

©Instagram/Count Nikolai



Nikolai shared throwback photos of his uncle King Frederik on his Instagram Story

Ahead of Queen Margrethe II’s abdication, Count Nikolai shared “sweet memories” of his paternal grandmother and his late grandfather, Prince Henrik, on Instagram. Frederik and Joachim’s mother signed her abdication declaration on Jan. 14, 2024.

Over a year before abdicating the throne, Queen Margrethe decided in 2022 to change the titles of Joachim’s children. ﻿Nikolai and his younger siblings Felix, Henrik and Athena’s Prince and Princess titles were discontinued on Jan. 1, 2023. They can now only use their titles as Counts and Countess of Monpezat now.

Speaking to Weekendavisen about her decision, Queen Margrethe said (via Billed Bladet and translated to English), “For me, it has been important that it should not be Frederik’s lot to make such a decision,” adding, “It was better that it was me.”