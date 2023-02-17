Queen of Denmark explains why it was ‘better’ she was the one to change grandchildren’s titles

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark did not want her son Crown Prince Frederik to be responsible for deciding to change the titles of his brother Prince Joachim’s children. The Danish monarch spoke about her decision in a new interview with Weekendavisen.

“I’m not really happy to get into it, if I’m honest. I could say something, but you shouldn’t say everything. For me, it has been important that it should not be Frederik’s lot to make such a decision,” Her Majesty said via Billed Bladet (translated to English). “It was better that it was me.”

The Danish Queen, 82, added, “Because then it is the old woman who has decided it. But it’s a little too close yet to talk about.”

©Getty Images



“For me, it has been important that it should not be Frederik’s lot to make such a decision,” the Queen (pictured with Frederik, left, and Joachim, right) said

The Prince and Princess titles of Joachim’s four children—Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 11—were “discontinued” this year and they can now only use their Counts and Countess of Monpezat titles. The Danish Royal House announced the Queen’s decision to change their titles last September.

“The Queen’s decision is in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years,” the Royal House said at the time. “With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves.”

Following “strong reactions” to her decision, the Queen release a statement saying, “I have made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry.”

She continued, “No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation.”