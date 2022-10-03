Queen Margrethe releases statement following ‘strong reactions’ to her decision to change titles

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has released a statement following “strong reactions” to her decision to change the titles of her son Prince Joachim’s children. On Sept. 28, the Danish Royal House announced that starting next year, the Prince’s children’s titles of Prince and Princess will be “discontinued” and they can only use their Count and Countess of Monpezat titles.

The Queen’s decision has since prompted reactions from Joachim and his wife Princess Marie, whom he shares ten-year-old daughter Princess Athena and 13-year-old son Prince Henrik with, as well as the Prince’s ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, with whom he shares sons Prince Nikolai, 23, and Prince Felix, 20.

In her statement on Oct. 3, the Danish Queen, 82, said: “In recent days, there have been strong reactions to my decision about the future use of titles for Prince Joachim’s four children. That affects me, of course.”

©Getty Images



The Danish Queen admitted she “underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family” would feel affected

“My decision has been a long time coming. With my 50 years on the throne, it is natural both to look back and to look ahead. It is my duty and my desire as Queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times. Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment,” Queen Margrethe continued. “Holding a royal title involves a number of commitments and duties that, in the future, will lie with fewer members of the royal family. This adjustment, which I view as a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy, I want to take in my own time.”

The monarch noted that she made the “decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry. No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation.”

Joachim was asked byB.T. about his mother in a story published on Oct. 1. When asked if the Queen has tried to talk with him, Joachim replied (translated to English) “Unfortunately not,” adding, “It’s also family. Or whatever we want to call it.”