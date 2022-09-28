Prince Joachim’s ex reacts to sons losing their Prince titles

Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg is said to be “saddened” by her former mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s decision to change Prince Joachim’s children’s titles. Alexandra, who shares Prince Nikolai, 23, and Prince Felix, 20, with Joachim, reacted to her sons losing their Prince titles, reportedly telling B.T. (translated to English), “We are all confused by the decision. We are saddened and in shock.”

She added, “This comes like a bolt from the blue. The children feel ostracized. They cannot understand why their identity is being taken away from them.”

The Royal House announced on Sept. 28 the Queen’s decision to remove Prince Joachim’s children’s titles of Prince and Princess. In addition to Nikolai and Felix, the Danish monarch’s youngest son is also a father to Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena, whom he shares with his second wife Princess Marie.

©Getty Images



Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena’s titles of Prince and Princess will be discontinued starting in 2023

In a press release, the Danish Royal House said, “In April 2008, Her Majesty The Queen bestowed upon her sons, their spouses and their descendants the titles of count and countess of Monpezat. In May 2016, it was also announced that His Royal Highness Prince Christian, as the only one of The Queen’s grandchildren, is expected to receive an annuity from the state as an adult.”

“As a natural extension of this, Her Majesty has decided that, as of 1 January 2023, His Royal Highness Prince Joachim’s descendants can only use their titles as counts and countess of Monpezat, as the titles of prince and princess that they have held up until now will be discontinued. Prince Joachim’s descendants will thus have to be addressed as excellencies in the future. The Queen’s decision is in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years,” the Royal House added. “With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves.”

While Nikolai, Felix, Henrik, and Athena’s titles of Prince and Princess will be discontinued starting next year, they will maintain their places in the order of succession. Nikolai is currently seventh in line to the throne followed by his younger siblings, who are eighth, ninth and tenth.