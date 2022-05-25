Queen of Denmark reveals what she and Queen Elizabeth call each other

Both Queen Elizabeth and Queen MargretheII of Denmark are celebrating Jubilees this year. Ahead Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the British monarch, ITV News correspondent Lucy Watson sat down for an interview with Crown Princess Mary’s mother-in-law to discuss Queen Elizabeth.

Although Queen Margrethe, 82, admitted to not being “very good at chatting on telephones at all,” she said that whenever she and Queen Elizabeth, 96, meet that they “get on very well indeed.”

As for what they discuss? “Family and things that are going on in this country or that country. What we are up to and also what the children are up to,” the Danish Queen shared.

The two Queens call each other by their nicknames

During the interview, Lucy pointed out that the two monarchs both have nicknames, Queen Margrethe’s is Daisy and Queen Elizabeth’s is Lilibet. The Danish royal revealed “we use our nicknames” when they speak with each other. “We are definitely affectionate,” Margrethe said, though she noted, “But I don’t want to sort of splat it all over the place.”

Queen Margrethe has reigned for 50 years, while Queen Elizabeth is celebrating 70 years on the throne this year. In a message for Queen Elizabeth to mark her Platinum Jubilee, Margrethe said: “My heart really goes out to her. She’s been through many things in her life and now she’s alone, and she’s still bearing up beautifully. That really is most impressive.”

Queen Margrethe was among the numerous royals who traveled to London earlier this year to attend the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen Elizabeth’s late husband, Prince Philip.