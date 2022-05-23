Queen of Denmark goes for a ride on a roller coaster: Watch

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was holding on—though not to her fascinator—as she rode a roller coaster during a recent visit to Tivoli. The amusement park in Copenhagen celebrated Crown Princess Mary’s mother-in-law’s Golden Jubilee on May 21.

The Danish Royal House shared photos and footage from the outing, including a video clip and pictures of the 82-year-old Queen riding the park’s wooden roller coaster, which was built in 1914 and is billed as “one of the oldest running wooden roller coasters in the world.”

“Love everything about this video! ❤️I do not know what I am most impressed with; that an 82-year-old queen takes the roller coaster, or that her hat does not fly off 😱🤣,” one social media user commented. Another commented on the photos: “Great that the hat just stays put !!! 👏.”

One noted that it is “quite impressive of our queen,” while many dubbed the Danish monarch “cool.” “Love we have a queen riding the roller coaster 🙌,” an Instagram user wrote.

While Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, Queen Margrethe II is celebrating her Golden Jubilee. Crown Prince Frederik’s mother ascended to the throne 50 years ago on January 14, 1972.