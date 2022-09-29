Prince Joachim says children are ‘sad’ following Queen’s decision to change titles

Prince Joachim of Denmark has spoken out following his mother Queen Margrethe II’s decision to remove his children’s titles of Prince and Princess. Speaking to Ekstra Bladet, the dad of four said (translated to English): “We are all very sad. It’s never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They themselves find themselves in a situation they do not understand.”

On Sept. 28, the Danish Royal House announced the Queen’s decision to change the titles of Joachim’s children: Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, ten. Starting January 1, 2023, their titles of Prince and Princess will be discontinued and they can only use their Count and Countess of Monpezat titles and will be addressed as excellencies.

The Danish Queen has decided to remove Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena’s titles of Prince and Princess

“I was given five days’ notice,” Joachim told Ekstra Bladet of the decision. The Danish Prince shared that in May he was presented “with a plan, which basically stated that when the children each turned 25, it would happen.” Athena, his youngest child, turns 11 in January. Joachim shares Athena and son Henrik with his second wife Princess Marie.

In an interview with B.T., Joachim admitted that he does not know why the “decision was accelerated.” He said (translated to English): “I simply don’t know that. I originally asked for time to think and give my feedback. That would also be taken into account.” According to Joachim, the original plan that was presented “was called 25 years.” “I asked to be allowed to come back with my proposal. And then it was all done for this upcoming New Year,” he said.

Joachim revealed that his “children are sad” following the decision. He said, “My kids don’t know which leg to stand on. What they should believe. Why should their identity be removed? Why must they be punished in that way?”

The Queen’s youngest son shares Nikolai and Felix with his ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg

After the Royal House announced the Queen’s decision, Joachim’s ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, whom he shares sons Nikolai and Felix with, reportedly told B.T., “We are all confused by the decision. We are saddened and in shock,” adding, “This comes like a bolt from the blue. The children feel ostracized. They cannot understand why their identity is being taken away from them.”