What will Queen Margrethe’s title be after she steps down as Queen?

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark will be keeping her title following her abdication. After Her Majesty steps down as monarch on Jan. 14, 2024, she will bear the title HM Queen Margrethe, the Danish Royal House has announced.

The 83-year-old royal will be succeeded by her eldest son, who will become King Frederik and his wife will be known as Queen Mary, while the couple’s firstborn will be referred to as HRH Crown Prince Christian.

Frederik’s mother will continue to bear the title HM Queen Margrethe after her abdication

Her Majesty announced in her New Year’s Eve address that she will abdicate in favor of her son Crown Prince Frederik after 52 years on the throne. “In two weeks time I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years. Such an amount will leave its mark on anybody – also on me! The time takes its toll, and the number of ‘ailments’ increases. One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past,” the Queen said in her speech, noting that last February she underwent extensive back surgery.

“Everything went well, thanks to the competent health personnel, who took care of me. Inevitably, the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future – whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation,” the monarch shared. “I have decided that now is the right time. On 14th January, 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik.”

Her Majesty will abdicate at the Council of State on Jan. 14. The abdication will be a historic event since it is the first time in nearly 900 years that one has happened in Denmark. Following the Council of State at Christiansborg Palace, the proclamation of HM King Frederik will take place on the balcony of the palace. The transfer of the royal colours from Christian IX’s Palace to Frederik VIII’s Palace, Amalienborg will occur that afternoon.