Less than a week after King Frederik X ascended the throne, the Danish Royal House released a series of official portraits of His Majesty, Queen Mary and their family. The images were taken by Dennis Stenild in the Throne Room at Christiansborg Palace moments after the King’s proclamation. Frederik succeeded his mother Queen Margrethe as monarch on Jan. 14.

In his proclamation speech on the balcony of the palace, the King spoke about needing the support of his “beloved wife” and family. “My mother, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe the 2nd has ruled Denmark for 52 years. Through half a century, she has followed the times with our common heritage as a starting point. She will always be remembered as a regent beyond the ordinary. My mother, like few, has managed to be at one with her kingdom,” Frederik said in his speech (translated to English).

“Today, the throne passes on. My hope is to become a gathering king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life. It is a responsibility I take on with respect, pride and great joy,” he continued. “It is a deed I will make an effort to carry through the trust I encounter. I need all the support I can get. From my beloved wife, from my family, from you and from that which is greater than us. I face the future with the certainty that I am not alone. Bound, bound, for the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Scroll to see the King and Queen’s first official portraits...