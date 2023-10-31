King Felipe’s sweet words to daughter Leonor on her 18th birthday

Tuesday marked a big day for King Felipe’s firstborn as she came of age. Like he did in 1986 when he turned 18 years old, his eldest daughter Princess Leonor swore an oath to the Spanish constitution and was presented with the Collar de la Real y Distinguida Orden Española de Carlos III (The Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III).

At an official lunch held at the Royal Palace of Madrid on Leonor’s 18th birthday, His Majesty reminded the Princess of Asturias that she is not alone in her path.﻿ “Dear Leonor, You will not be alone on your path. In your family you will find the necessary more personal support; and the Spanish people as a whole - to whom you owe yourself - will know how to recognize your dedication and dedication with their encouragement and affection,” Felipe said in a speech at the lunch (translated to English).

“You are part of and represent a new generation that, like those that have preceded us, will have its own ideals, its way of seeing and understanding life, its vision of the world. And it will also have its own challenges..., which will always require the greatest preparation from you. Knowing more about our history every day, and valuing the diversity and cultural and natural wealth of our country will undoubtedly help you in that endeavor,” His Majesty continued. “Our obligation is to bequeath you the best of the Spain that we have received from previous generations. It is the Spain of freedom, coexistence and progress; despite the enormous difficulties that we have gone through over these 45 years.”

The King noted that “democracy and freedom are not built overnight,” but rather “day after day.” “And they require continuous care and permanent improvement. You will have that responsibility: to continue building Spain, adapting it to a world in full transformation,” he said. “And in this task, exciting and always unfinished, you must keep in mind the principles and values that unite us and that have united us throughout our recent history. The principles and values of the Constitution that you just swore to. That is the way to face the future with confidence; a trust that should accompany you Leonor and, of course, the next generations.”

King Felipe of Spain’s eldest daughter, Leonor, turned 18 on Oct. 31, 2023

The King concluded his speech, telling Leonor, “Your mother and I, your family and everyone congratulate you on your swearing in of the Constitution; also for having received the Medals of the Congress and Senate, and finally the Collar of the Royal and Distinguished Order of Carlos III, the highest civil decoration of the State.”

Leonor became the heir to the Spanish throne after Felipe acceded to the throne in 2014, following the abdication of his father, Juan Carlos I. The Princess declared on her 18th birthday that “from today I owe myself to all Spaniards, whom I will serve at all times with respect and loyalty. There is no greater pride. On this very important day - which I will always remember with emotion - I ask you to trust me, as I have placed all my trust in our future, in the future of Spain.”