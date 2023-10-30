Streamer to release documentary on Princess Leonor of Spain

A documentary about Princess Leonor of Spain is heading to Prime Video. Titled, Leonor: 18 años en 18 momentos, the 49-minute documentary will drop on the streaming service on the heir to the Spanish throne’s 18th birthday (Oct. 31).

A trailer for Leonor: 18 años en 18 momentos features footage of the Princess of Astruias from her recent flag oath ceremony, as well as engagements with her family and her father’s coronation day. The description for the documentary, directed by Caridad Riol, reads (translated to English): “Leonor de Borbón is destined to be the queen of Spain. Since her birth, her education and her life have focused on this reality: Her training, her relationship with her parents, the unconditional support of her sister Sofía, the expectations she faces, the closeness to the people and the concerns of her generation, her military career... 18 years of the heiress’s life in 18 moments.”

Tuesday, on her birthday, Leonor will swear an oath to the Spanish constitution before the Cortes Generales and will receive the Collar de la Real y Distinguida Orden Española de Carlos III (The Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III), which is described by Casa De S.M. El Rey as the “highest honorary distinction among the Spanish civil Orders.”

Princess Leonor is Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s eldest child

According to HOLA! Spain, King Felipe and Queen Letizia will host a private celebration for family at El Pardo palace later in the day. Leonor’s younger sister Infanta Sofia, who left Spain in August to began her studies in Wales, will be on hand for her sister’s milestone birthday.

Leonor spoke about her birthday at the Princess of Asturias Awards earlier this month. “On the 31st I will turn 18 and I will have the honor of swearing in the Constitution, with what that means for me personally and institutionally,” she said in her remarks at the ceremony (translated to English). “What I can tell you is that I very well understand and am aware of what my duty is and what my responsibilities entail.”

Leonor became the heir to the Spanish throne after her father King Felipe acceded to the throne in 2014, following the abdication of his father, Juan Carlos I. The Spanish Princess graduated from UWC Atlantic in May and is currently in her first year of military training at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza.