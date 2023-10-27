The Palace is taking a stroll down memory lane ahead of Princess Leonor’s milestone birthday next week. Casa de S.M. el Rey has shared images of Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s eldest daughter from over the years.

The Princess of Asturias, who started her military training in August, will celebrate her 18th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 31. On her big day, the future Queen of Spain will swear the Spanish Constitution before the Cortes Generales in Madrid. Following the swearing-in ceremony, Leonor will receive el Collar de la Real y Distinguida Orden Española de Carlos III (The Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III) at the Royal Palace of Madrid, where a lunch will be held.

In celebration of her upcoming birthday, take a look at some of the palace’s adorable throwback pictures of Princess Leonor...