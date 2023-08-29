Queen Letizia’s daughter Sofia leaves Spain for the UK: Photos

Infanta Sofia if off to school! Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s youngest daughter has left home to study in the UK. On Tuesday, Casa S.M. el Rey shared pictures of the 16 year old with her luggage loaded in a car.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey





Sofia, who was dressed down wearing a cropped black top under a plaid shirt, was pictured with her parents and family dog, reportedly named Jan, before leaving. “The Infanta Sofía travels to the United Kingdom to start the school year at the @UWCAtlantic College of Wales,” Casa S.M. el Rey wrote in Spanish alongside the pictures on X (formerly Twitter).

©Casa de S.M. el Rey





According to the school’s website, first year students arrived on Aug. 29. It was announced in February that Sofia would attend UWC Atlantic. The school’s International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme is “designed to evolve students into emerging leaders who understand that change is possible through dialogue, action and a determination to make situations better - locally, nationally and globally.”

©Casa de S.M. el Rey





Sofia is following in her big sister Princess Leonor’s footsteps by studying at the school in Wales. After two years, Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s firstborn, 17, graduated from UWC Atlantic in May. Leonor, who is first in line to the Spanish throne, began her first year of military training earlier this month.

Letizia, Felipe and Sofia dropped the Princess of Asturias off at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza on Aug. 17. Asked if she was nervous, Leonor admitted (via HOLA! Spain) “a bit.” The King added, “Logically. You have to be a little nervous.”