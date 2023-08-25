Queen Maxima’s daughter Princess Ariane begins school in Italy: See photo

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s youngest daughter has left home to study in Italy! Princess Ariane of the Netherlands is continuing her secondary education at UWC Adriatic located in the village of Duino.

©Koninklijk Huis



Princess Ariane has arrived at United World College of the Adriatic

On Friday, the Dutch Royal House shared a photo of the 16-year-old Princess smiling on campus. “Princess Ariane starts at the United World College Adriatic in Italy. Here she will go for her International Baccalaureate. During the past school year, the Princess completed the fourth grade at the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet,” the Royal House wrote in Dutch alongside the picture on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the school’s academic calendar, first year students arrived on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25. It was announced in May that Ariane, who is third in line to the Dutch throne, would be studying at the school in Italy.

©WireImage



Ariane is the youngest of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima’s daughters

Per UWC Adriatic, “Students live in residences scattered around the picturesque village of Duino” and the “educational experience draws inspiration from the surrounding rich Italian culture, including art, music, architecture, history and regional languages that stimulate our students’ creativity and reflections.”

UWC Adriatic is one of United World Colleges’ 18 residential schools and colleges located on four continents. Ariane’s older sisterPrincess Alexia graduated from UWC Atlantic in Wales back in May —as did Princess Leonor of Spain. Ariane and Alexia’s father, King Willem-Alexander, completed his secondary education and obtained his International Baccalaureate from UWC Atlantic in 1985.