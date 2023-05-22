Queen Letizia proves she’s like any other proud mom at daughter’s graduation

Say cheese! Queen Letizia of Spain was in proud mom mode as she snapped a selfie on the day of her daughter Princess Leonor’s graduation from UWC Atlantic.

The mom of two took a family snapshot featuring her husband King Felipe and their two daughters, Leonor and Infanta Sofia, with an iPhone on Saturday, May 20. The Spanish King and Queen, along with their youngest child, traveled to the UK to attend the Leavers Ceremony in Wales.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey





As the 17-year-old Princess of Asturias collected her diploma on stage, a teacher said, “Leonor, your love of meaningful conversations knows no bounds. Your unwavering passion for learning, understanding people, and exploring diverse perspectives has truly enriched your UWC experience. We will miss your humor.”

©Casa S.M. el Rey





Letizia, Felipe and Sofia, who is set to begin her studies at the same school later this year, watched from the audience. Leonor’s family looked proud as they posed for photos with the royal graduate. The future Queen of Spain was dressed in a stylish fuchsia blazer dress from Apparentia for the ceremony, while Sofia wore a blue blouse and matching pants from THE-ARE and Letizia opted for a white pantsuit.

©Casa S.M. el Rey





Following two years of studying in the UK, Leonor will begin her three-year military training in August. “After completing secondary education, it is necessary to consider the next formative stage of the Princess, taking into account her responsibilities, first as Heiress to the Crown and, later, as future Queen of Spain,” Casa de S.M. el Rey announced in March. “The Princess of Asturias will start higher education next academic year 2023-2024. To this end, it is established that in this period both her military training –in the broader framework of her military career– and her university training to achieve a degree and, in her case, a postgraduate degree, converge.”

Casa de S.M. el Rey has said that King Felipe and Queen Letizia consider Leonor’s military training “very convenient and valuable: it reinforces the capacities of service and delivery, and facilitates the representation tasks that she must assume, as Heir to the Crown of Spain, in accordance with the provisions of Title II of the Constitution.”