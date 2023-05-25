Spanish Princess serves Barbie vibes in pink jumpsuit

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s daughter Infanta Sofia was confirmed on Thursday. The 16 year old Princess served Barbie vibes wearing a hot pink crepe jumpsuit that featured a crossed neckline with a front opening from Cayro Woman. Sofia paired the jumpsuit with a pair of flats, while styling her hair down.

©WireImage



Infanta Sofia was confirmed on May 25 in Madrid

The teen’s relatives coordinated with her in rosy shades. Mom Queen Letizia wore a baby pink blouse teamed with white trousers for the occasion, while sister Princess Leonor opted for a cherry floral print midi dress from Polín et moi and paternal grandmother Queen Sofia donned a pink printed blazer.

Letizia’s youngest child was confirmed at the Parish of the Assumption of Our Lady in Madrid. According to HOLA! Spain, Sofia’s father served as her “godfather” at the confirmation. Queen Letizia’s mother Paloma Rocasolano and father Jesus Ortiz also attended the confirmation and posed for photos with the royal family.

©WireImage



Sofia’s family came together for her confirmation

Sofia’s confirmation comes less than a week after her big sister graduated from UWC Atlantic. Felipe, Letizia and Sofia traveled to Wales for the school’s Leavers Ceremony, which took place on May 20. Princess Leonor’s younger sister is set to follow in her footsteps. Sofia will begin her International Baccalaureate studies at the school later this year.