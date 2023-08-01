Queen Letizia and family enjoy summer holiday before daughters start new chapters

The Spanish royal family is in Mallorca for their annual summer holiday. Queen Letizia, King Felipe and their two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, visited the Jardines de Alfabia on July 31, where they posed for photos at the scenic complex.

Queen Letizia, King Felipe, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia visited the Jardines de Alfabia on July 31

The King, Queen and Spanish Princesses were dressed down for the summer outing. While Infanta Sofia has seemingly been embracing the Barbiecore trend in recent months, it was her mother’s turn on Monday. Letizia looked pretty in pink wearing an Adolfo Dominguez dress. The Queen’s daughters also opted for chic summer frocks, while Felipe wore a button-down shirt and pants.

The Queen and her daughters looked vacation-ready in summer dresses

The day before joining her family at the Jardines de Alfabia, Letizia presided over the closing ceremony of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest 2023. The Spanish royals traditionally spend their summer vacation in Mallorca. The family getaway this year comes ahead of Leonor and Sofia embarking on new chapters.

Infanta Sofia will be leaving Spain to study in Wales

Princess Leonor is set to begin her three-year military training this month. At the 2023 Princess of Girona Foundation Awards in early July, the Princess of Asturias said, “I have just finished high school and I am about to start a new stage with a period of military training. And, beyond my responsibility, I am happy because I know how much the Spanish value our Armed Forces.”

The future Queen of Spain graduated from UWC Atlantic in May. As she walked on stage at the school’s Leavers Ceremony, a teacher said: “Leonor, your love of meaningful conversations knows no bounds. Your unwavering passion for learning, understanding people, and exploring diverse perspectives has truly enriched your UWC experience. We will miss your humor.”

Queen Letizia attended the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest 2023 on July 30

Leonor’s younger sister will soon be following in her footsteps. Casa de S.M. el Rey announced in February that Sofia will be attending the same school in Wales. According to the UWC Atlantic website, first year students arrive on Aug. 29.