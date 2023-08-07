Meghan Markle watches ‘Barbie’ movie with celebrity pal

Come on Barbie, let’s go...to the movies! Meghan Markle reportedly kicked off her birthday week last week by going to watch Greta Gerwig’s Barbie at a Santa Barbara theater.

According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by friends, including actress Portia De Rossi, while Prince Harry stayed at home. Meghan is also said to have joined friends on July 31 at the San Ysidro Ranch hotel﻿, where she posed for photos and made videos with a bachelorette group.

“Meghan went over to wish the bride good luck,” an onlooker told Page Six.

©Getty Images



Meghan Markle reportedly went to the movies to watch ‘Barbie’ with friends ahead of her birthday

The Duchess turned 42 on Friday, Aug. 4. Page Six heard that Meghan and Harry planned to spend the day at home with their kids, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Days before celebrating her birthday, Meghan was spotted out with Prince Harry and their friend Matt Cohen in Montecito. The royal mom of two was seen leaving the Italian restaurant Tre Lune in photos published by the Daily Mail. Meghan wore a strapless tube dress from Posse paired with black sandals for the outing.

The Duke and Duchess, who are no longer working members of the royal family, have lived in California since 2020. Meghan will reportedly return to Europe next month. The German newspaper Rheinische Post previously reported that the Duchess of Sussex will join her husband in Germany for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023. Per the outlet, Meghan will moderate part of the farewell show on Sept. 16.