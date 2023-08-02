See King Charles’ niece Zara and husband Mike as Barbie and Ken

Hi “Zarbie”! Hi “Ten”! Mike Tindall celebrated his and wife Zara’s 12th wedding anniversary with Barbie and Ken versions of themselves. Alongside dolls that resemble himself and King Charles III’s 42-year-old niece, Mike wrote on Instagram, “Thanks for the messages, it’s been a great 12 years. Feel we are getting younger!!! 😂 #zarbieandTen.”

“Omg they actually look like you both 😂👏❤️,” one Instagram user commented on the post. Another laughed at the “Ten” doll’s hair, writing, “Love this. Look at your hair🤣.”

During the first episode of Mike Drop earlier this year, Mike accidentally forgot what year he and Zara got married. “In 2012, you married a legend,” he told his wife, who interjected, “Who said that? Didn’t we get married in 2011?” “Sorry,” he said as Zara laughed. “Yes, we did.”

©WireImage



The parents of three got married in 2011

Zara and Mike celebrated 12 years of marriage on Sunday, July 30. The couple, whose engagement was announced in July of 2010, tied the knot in 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh. The wedding was attended by Zara’s royal family members, including her grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The ceremony took place just a few months after the Prince and Princess of Wales’ royal wedding. Ahead of her ceremony, Zara told the Sunday People (via The Mirror), “My wedding will be nothing like Kate and William’s. For a start, there won’t be anywhere near as many people. It will be a lot smaller, just close family and friends.”

“Kate and William’s wedding was amazing but ours will be very different,” she added. “Edinburgh’s a very special place to us both. We’re just really excited and very much looking forward to being husband and wife.”

Princess Anne’s daughter and Mike have since welcomed three children together. The pair’s first child, Mia Tindall, was born in January of 2014, followed by daughter Lena Tindall in 2018, and son Lucas Tindall in 2021.