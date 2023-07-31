Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s mom says ‘no one wants to see a grumpy Princess’

Being polite is “entrenched” in Sarah Ferguson, so it’s no surprise that the Duchess of York reminds her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to be polite as well.

“I always say to my girls, when you’re out on the public stage, smile,” Sarah said on episode eight of Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah. “And if you don’t want to be polite, don’t go out on the public stage because no one wants to see a grumpy princess. You’ve heard me say that many times.”

Sarah shares her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. During the podcast episode, the mom of two also spoke about adjusting to change this summer.

©Getty Images



“Eugenie has gone with August and the baby to Portugal and, of course, Beatrice is on summer holidays with her children, and so there’s a bit of a big change,” she said. Sarah explained, “The reason why it’s a big change is cause, of course, my grandchildren are not here.”

Sarah is a proud grandmother. The Duchess’ youngest daughter, Eugenie, has two sons, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, while Beatrice is a mom to daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi and a stepmother to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son, Christopher Woolf.

Sarah and Andrew’s youngest grandchild, Ernest, was born in late May. Following his birth, Sarah admitted that she cried over her grandson’s name, which includes a tribute to her late father Ronald “Ronnie.” She shared, “When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they put my dad in there. It was very kind, I thought. Yeah, made me cry, of course.”