Princess and her husband share sweet moment in Saint-Tropez

Summer lovin’ in France! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoyed a getaway to Saint-Tropez this week. King Charles III’s 34-year-old niece and her husband were spotted during their French holiday﻿ at a port near the restaurant Club 55.

In one sweet moment, Edo was photographed with his arms around his wife. Princess Beatrice looked summer chic wearing a floral printed dress, while the dad of two sported brown trousers and a white shirt.

©Grosby Group



Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were pictured out in Saint-Tropez

The couple has a special connection to France. Following their private wedding in 2020, the Princess and Edo reportedly honeymooned in the country.

Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter and her husband celebrated three years of marriage earlier this month. Edo marked their wedding anniversary on July 17 with a romantic tribute on his Instagram. “Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world,” he penned. “I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together.”

Sarah Ferguson also commemorated her “magical daughter and wonderful” son-in-law’s anniversary, calling them “the most amazing parents to my beautiful grandchildren.” She added, “Your love knows no bounds. As your mother, Beatrice, it warms my heart and gives me peace knowing you got your fairytale.”

Beatrice and Edo recently attended a family wedding with their children in Cumbria. According to The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden, Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who turns two in September, ﻿was asked to be a flower girl at Edo’s stepsister Phoebe Williams-Ellis’ wedding. Meanwhile, Edo’s son Christopher Woolf, whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang, was reportedly a pageboy.